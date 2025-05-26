ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Announces Dividend of $0.31

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3085 per share on Friday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 3.0% increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.30.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

