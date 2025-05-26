2,147 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Capital A Wealth Management LLC

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after buying an additional 3,912,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $145,033,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.