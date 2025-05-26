30,728 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $109.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

