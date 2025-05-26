Capital A Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $376.86 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.