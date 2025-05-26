CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

CSP Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.61 on Monday. CSP has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CSP worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

