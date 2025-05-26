CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.
CSP Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.61 on Monday. CSP has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
