Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.