Embecta Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Embecta has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Embecta to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC opened at $10.72 on Monday. Embecta has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $626.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on Embecta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,818.60. The trade was a 13.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 38.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

