Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Electronic Arts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $146.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $402,379.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,625.49. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

