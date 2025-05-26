Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 775 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

