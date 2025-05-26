Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $13.64 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,643,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.5% of Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

