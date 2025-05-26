Head to Head Review: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and CaliberCos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.82 million 3.00 -$620,000.00 ($0.40) -21.25 CaliberCos $35.43 million 0.08 -$12.70 million ($18.25) -0.17

Profitability

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CaliberCos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -9.13% -2.92% -2.66% CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

