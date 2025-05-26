Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 2,279 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

