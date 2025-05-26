United Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

