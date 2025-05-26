Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 126,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.56 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.69 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

