Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,982 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

