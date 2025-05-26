Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,982 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
BKR opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.