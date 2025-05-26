Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VGT stock opened at $595.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.20 and its 200-day moving average is $594.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

