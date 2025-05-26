Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $102.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

