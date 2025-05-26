Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 8.1%

BATS:MTUM opened at $225.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.65. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $231.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

