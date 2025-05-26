Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

SO stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

