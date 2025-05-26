10,112 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.31.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Zscaler stock opened at $254.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
