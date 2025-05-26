Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires Shares of 108,382 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.