Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. HP comprises approximately 1.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

