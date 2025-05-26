Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 65,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after buying an additional 398,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

