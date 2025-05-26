Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.42. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

