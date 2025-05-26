ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ABLE Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 60,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

