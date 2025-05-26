Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,585,505 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,585,505 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 3.60% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 9,129 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $161,126.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,212.50. The trade was a 4.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FET stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

