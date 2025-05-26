Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,702,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,206,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

