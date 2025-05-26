Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 8.1%

INTU opened at $720.13 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $734.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.76 and a 200-day moving average of $620.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $726.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

