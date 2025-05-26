Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases Shares of 2,325 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AVUS opened at $94.77 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

