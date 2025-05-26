Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases Shares of 2,325 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AVUS opened at $94.77 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

