Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $538,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Trust raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 29,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

