Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 1,086,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:IRM opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 157.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.