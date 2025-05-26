Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.94 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $12,218,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $8,064,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

