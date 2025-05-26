UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 760.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,786 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $120,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,068,869,000 after purchasing an additional 319,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,905,000 after purchasing an additional 906,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,375,744,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,488 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,923,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,514,178,000 after acquiring an additional 861,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.37 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

