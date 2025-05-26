Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 140,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326,709 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,402,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

