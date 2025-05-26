Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 4,127 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 588,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.