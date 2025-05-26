LM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

