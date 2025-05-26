Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

