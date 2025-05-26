HWG Holdings LP Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Natera makes up about 2.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $153.32 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

