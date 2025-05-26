XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $329.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average is $331.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

