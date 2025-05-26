Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,769,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 276,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,374,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.