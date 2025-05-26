Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries stock opened at $174.70 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

