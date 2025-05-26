Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $237.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $234.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

