Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $174.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

