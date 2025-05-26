Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 172,977 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,977 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $189,831.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,014.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $951,499. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

