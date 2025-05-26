4,491 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,542,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.64 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

