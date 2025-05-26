Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $237.39 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day moving average of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,302 shares of company stock worth $30,242,095 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

