Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $863.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $827.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.65.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

