11,451 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

