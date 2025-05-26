Ascent Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $655.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.02 and a 200-day moving average of $647.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

