Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,042 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in E. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,233,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5391 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 89.82%.

Several research firms have commented on E. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

